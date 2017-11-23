Paris Police Use Tear Gas to Combat New Education Plan Protest (PHOTO)

PARIS (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, French police used tear gas to disperse the crowd of lyceum students protesting against new education plans of the French government, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several hundreds of lyceum students opposing the reform marched through Paris from the Place de la Republique square to the Place de la Bastille square, however after that the young protesters refused to end the public event.

© Sputnik/ Julien Mattia A protest against changes to France’s university admission rules, Paris

The crowd of lyceum students started shouting insulting slogans and throwing eggs at police, forcing the officers to respond by using tear gas.

WATCH: French Student Protest Against University Reform in Paris

No information about injured or detained people has been received yet.

For Macron, education has remained one of the key pillars of his presidential platform. Emmanuel Macron is concerned with the problem of higher education institutions’ overcrowdedness and low bachelors’ academic performance. The first meetings of the groups on the future reform took place on Monday. Participants will submit their proposals by the end of October.