Paris Continues Seeking Ways of Effective Cooperation With Moscow

PARIS (Sputnik) — Paris continues looking for ways of holding constructive cooperation with Moscow in order to ensure stability in Europe and Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

“We continue to find ways of constructive interaction with Russia within an open, but challenging dialogue, for the sake of ensuring stability in Europe, and, first of all, in Ukraine, through implementation of the Minsk accords,” Le Drian said, addressing students in Paris.

Le Drian will visit Moscow on September 8 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The agenda of the talks is expected to involve discussion of the situation in Libya, Syria, North Korea and the east of Ukraine, as well as a number of bilateral issues.

In July, Le Drian said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Versailles in May allowed to restart dialogue between Paris and Moscow.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe