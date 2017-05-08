Over 1,000 Participate in ‘Immortal Regiment’ March in Prague – Organizer

PRAGUE (Sputnik) – The participants of the event marched from the Loreta Square to the Hradcany Square, carrying the portraits of their relatives, who participated in the World War Two, one of the event’s organizers Olga Kondrashina said.

Kondrashina noted that the event, gathering representatives of different nationalities, concluded with big concert near the Prague Castle.

The organizers arranged special transport for WWII veterans in case it was difficult for them to walk the distance, however, the vehicles were not used.

The “Immortal Regiment” is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics. In 2016, at least 40 countries housed the “Immortal Regiment” marches, including Prague.

