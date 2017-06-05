One of London Attackers Tried to Recruit, Radicalize Children

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the newspaper, one of the terrorists, whose name has not yet been revealed by the police, had previously been reported to the police by one of his neighbors after the suspect allegedly tried to “brainwash” her children.

“He was trying to radicalise the children, he would go down to the park and talk to them about Islam. He also came to the houses and gave the kids money and sweets during Ramadan,” Erica Gasparri, who lived not far from the attacker, said, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that she confronted the man after her children announced they wanted to become Muslims.

On June 3, at 22:08 PM local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.

© Sputnik/ Alex Maknoton



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe