Norwegian Delegation Plans to Change West's Perception on 'Occupation' of Crimea

0

“After returning home, we will continue our work and develop relations between Russia and Norway. We will write articles and use our resources to convince people that Crimea is not an occupied territory. People often say that Russia annexed Crimea, but are against it and we will show that Crimea is a part of Russia,” Weber underlined.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian delegation met with Crimea’s residents and learned about their unwillingness to return to Ukraine. The delegation, comprised of 11 Norwegian politicians and businessmen, and two German lawmakers, started its week-long visit to the peninsula on Thursday.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, when 97 percent of the peninsula’s residents voted in favor of the move in a referendum. Despite this, the reunification was not recognized by the majority of the Western countries, including EU member states, which subsequently imposed economic and political sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly said that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

