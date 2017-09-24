No Written Proposals Sent to Russia on UN Donbass Mission – Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russia has not received any concrete written proposals from any country regarding deployment of UN peacekeeping mission in Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.

“We have made a proposal [on deployment of UN peacekeepers in Donbas] and provided reasoning for it in all ways possible, including through the Russian president. We have not received any concrete written proposals regarding the wording of our proposal. If they do not want to discuss it, what should we do? Should we persuade them?” Lavrov told the NTV broadcaster.

Meanwhile, the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine was initially supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin in early September. Putin said that such mission should only ensure the security of OSCE staff, noting that the peacekeepers must be located on the disengagement line. Putin said that this issue should only be resolved after the disengagement of the warring parties and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the area. Also, the representatives of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR) must be directly engaged in this process, he said.

