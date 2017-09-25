Most of Berlin Residents Vote Against Tegel Airport Closure

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than half of Berlin residents voted on Sunday against the plan to close the local Tegel airport in a legally non-binding referendum.

The referendum took place on Sunday, at the same time with the German parliamentary election. A total of 56.1 percent of Berliners voted in favor of reconsidering the plans to shut down the airport, while 41.7 percent of respondents believe that Tegel should be closed, local officials revealed.

​Meanwhile, Tegel was intended to be closed six months after the opening of a new city airport – Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, which faced a number of technical problems and delays, and has no final opening date yet.

