Moscow: Theresa May’s Accusations Against Russia Irresponsible, Groundless

“Moscow has paid attention to the statements of UK Prime Minister Theresa May regarding Russia, which were made during the Lord Mayor’s Banquet on November 13. This time our country is placed not at the same level as other challenges, but at the first place on the scale of ‘threats to global society’ … The theses are not new, but united by the same irresponsible and groundless nature of accusations made against Russia,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, noted that the United Kingdom was also seeking a global leadership in the issue of deterring Russia, which was rather cynical considering the country’s aggressive actions in Iraq and Libya.

