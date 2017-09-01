Moscow Should Not Mirror Ukraine's Migration Laws Tightening – Senator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko instructed the cabinet and the country’s Security Service to take measures to intensify control of the entry and exit of foreigners, including Russian citizens. Apart from that, Russia was added to the list of “migration risk countries.”

“I don’t think we have to impose additional mirror restrictions for ordinary Ukrainians,” Kosachev said in his Facebook account, adding that Kiev’s move was another item on the list of anti-democratic decisions of the present Ukrainian government.

According to the senator, Kiev is persistently putting up barriers between the citizens of Ukraine and Russia so that they cannot maintain an open dialogue, which would disprove Kiev’s claims about “Russian aggression” in eastern Ukraine.

Poroshenko’s decision to sign the decree that added Russia to the list of “migration risk countries” runs counter to reality, Kosachev stressed.

“There are no objective reasons for putting Russia on this list, as the financial security of Russians is at least not worse than that of Ukrainians. It is dubious that a threatening number of Russians wants to make their way to the country with the aim of attaining a longed-for refuge there,” he added.

Kosachev explained that the number of immigrants welcomed in Russia every year exceeds the number of those leaving the country, while Ukraine sees a steady outflow of population to other countries.

By the estimate of Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service, in 2016, over 178,000 Ukrainian citizens arrived in Russia, when only slightly less that 60,000 of Ukrainian passport holders left Russia within the same 12 months.

