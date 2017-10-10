Moscow Ready to Remove Munitions From Transnistria – Deputy Foreign Minister

“Russia is still ready to remove these munitions. However, this may only be achieved as a result of a real Transnistrian settlement. Unfortunately, the situation is still far from being resolved,” Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik.

Karasin added that this might be possible only via Russia-drafted Kozak Memorandum outlining the comprehensive settlement of the Transnistria conflict.

However, following a request from their western “brokers,” Chisinau undermined the signing of this document, prompting Transnistria’s leadership to stop the munitions removal, the diplomat explained.

Meanwhile, the diplomat reminded that in 2001, Russia had started the removal of the munitions which had been stored on Transnistria territory since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Around half of military property and munitions have been taken away by Russian forces since then; however, some 21 metric tons of munitions are still in Transnistria, Karasin added.

