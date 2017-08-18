More Money: EU to Pour $117M Into Ukraine’s Public Administration Reform

KIEV (Sputnik) – According to the statement, the European Union supports Ukraine’s public administration reform, and welcomes the commitment of the country’s government and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to create an efficient and citizen-friendly public administration for the benefit of Ukrainians.

“We encourage further steps to ensure that this reform will succeed, in particular: to continue transforming the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers into a real center of government, finalize the reorganization of ministries by removing non-policy related functions and conducting full-scale and sustainable salary reform,” the statement concluded.

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko signed a law outlining the reform in late December 2015. The law’s introduction was one of the measures aimed toward the implementation of a Ukraine-EU association deal.

The public administration reform underlies the reorganization of 10 ministries and the establishment of the new directorate-generals. These authorities will be in charge of creating and implementing the reforms necessary for Ukraine-EU association.

