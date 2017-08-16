Money Talks: Ukrainian MPs Hoard Millions in Bitcoins

Three Ukrainian MPs – Oleksandr Urbansky, Dmitry Belotserkovets and Dmitry Golubov – turned out to be the owners of a vast amount of bitcoins.

According to e-declarations submitted by the MPs in question, Urbanskiy owns 2,492 bitcoins (about $10 million), Belotserkovets possesses 398 bitcons ($1.6 million) while Golubov has 8,752 bitcoins (roughly $35 million), RIA Novosti reports.

It should be noted that all bitcoin transactions are currently considered illegal in Ukraine.

Oleh Churiy, deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine, said earlier that Ukrainian financial agencies are currently discussing the legal status of bitcoin, and that this matter will be reviewed by the country’s Financial Stability Council later this month.

Also, earlier in August, Ukrainian authorities busted an illegal bitcoin production facility located at the Paton Electric Welding Institute in Kiev.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe