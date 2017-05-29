Moldovan President Against Gov’t Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats

CHISINAU (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Moldovan media reported that five Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata, and should leave the country within 72 hours.

“I understand that euro-unionists are annoyed by the success achieved of the president in the recent months, and decided to go in for direct provocations, which bear the risks of significant deterioration of Moldovan-Russian relations,” Dodon said, condemning such “an outrages act” made by the government against the Russian Embassy.

Dodon warned that engaging in “geopolitical games of Brussels and Washington, as well as in games of NATO in the region were rather dangerous.”

“I am sure that they do not understand what price our country will have to pay and in what complex and risky situation they can put our country and our people. They took this rough step, which will not remain without negative consequences,” Dodon added.

