Moldova Steadily Inches Towards Disaster – Ex-President

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Moldova is nearing an across-the-board disaster from day to day, former president of Moldova and country’s communist party leader Vladimir Voronin said Sunday.

“From day to day, the country is closing in on a disaster in every sense. Moldova’s prospects depend on all the citizens of the republic. If we realize that we are the real hosts of the country, then something is going to be done,” Voronin told reporters during a ceremony marking Moldova’s 26th independence anniversary.

Voronin, who held Moldovan presidential office between 2001 and 2009, assessed the overall situation in Moldova as “disastrous.”

Moldova, similarly to Armenia and Ukraine, declared independence from the Soviet Union in August 1991. Within hours, the country’s independence was recognized by Romania, with other nations, including Russia, joining the recognition after the official dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991.

