Moldova Participating in SPIEF Sends Important Signal to Country, People

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The fact that Moldova participates in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an important signal both for the country and for its people, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday during SPIEF.

“I am glad to welcome everyone on behalf of the Republic of Moldova, on behalf of my country. I have been taking part in the St. Petersburg forum since 2008, but this is the first time for me as a president. And I would like to thank Russian President [Vladimir Putin] and the organizers for giving us the opportunity to attend such an important event. It is a very important signal for our country, for the Moldovan people,” Dodon said.

SPIEF kicked off in St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of SPIEF.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe