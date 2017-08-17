Merkel's Conservatives Leading With 40% of Popular Support Ahead of Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the GMS poll issued on Wednesday, public support for the CDU/CSU has increased by one percent, whereas support for SPD has decreased from 23 to 22 percent.

The Free Democratic Party (FDP) has received 9 percent thus prompting a slender majority of a possible coalition of FDP and Christian Democrats in the parliament if the elections took place on Sunday.

The Green party and The Left party received 8 percent each, while eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) 7 percent.

The poll was conducted between August 8 and August 15, with 1,007 respondents having participated in it.

Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24.

