Mayor of Latvia's 2nd Largest City Daugavpils Sent Into Retirement

RIGA (Sputnik) — Majority of lawmakers in the Daugavpils city council voted for the ouster of Elksnins. The measure was taken after nine representatives of the council submitted a request for the mayor’s dismissal.

​”Andrejs Elksnins has been sent into retirement,” the press service said.

Elksnins is a member of the Harmony party, which, among other issues, deals with the matters related to Latvia’s Russian-speaking population.

Daugavpils is a city in southeastern Latvia and has an overwhelmingly Russian-speaking population.

