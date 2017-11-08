Marine Le Pen Reportedly Loses Immunity Over Daesh Pictures on Twitter … Again

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The French National Assembly, the lower house of the country’s parliament, has lifted the immunity of the National Front party’s leader Marine Le Pen for publishing pictures of atrocities committed by Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia),the France Info radio station reported Wednesday, citing a parliamentary source.

Le Pen has reacted to the decision on Twitter, saying, “Better to be a jihadist returning [to France] from Syria than an MP who denounces the abasement of Islamic State [Daesh]: one takes fewer judicial risks”.

Mieux vaut être un djihadiste qui rentre de Syrie qu’une députée qui dénonce les abjections de l’Etat islamique: on prend moins de risques judiciaires… MLP — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) 8 ноября 2017 г.

Marine Le Pen’s post which was later deleted, said “Daesh in THIS!” showing three pictures, one of which was of a decapitated body of a Daesh victim, James Foley.

The image caused an outcry on social media, as well as prompted condemnation from Foley’s family, leading to an investigation launched by the French authorities in 2015.

The move was followed by a decision by European Parliament to strip Le Pen of immunity over the Twitter post, which was a response to French journalist Jean-Jacques Bourdin, who made comparisons between the National Front and Daesh, this March.

The National Front leader, who came second in the latest presidential election, has been a vocal supporter of tougher security measures in the wake of multiple terrorist attacks and called for a decisive fight against Daesh.