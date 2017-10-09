Man Armed With Knife Allegedly Threatening People Arrested in Southern France

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A man carrying a knife was arrested in the southern French city of Nice by so-called “operation Sentinelle” servicemen and municipal police, the France 3 broadcaster reported Monday.

The man threatening passers-by, including tourists, with a knife was spotted on the city’s Promenade des Anglais, the report said.

At the moment, the man’s motives are unclear and police remain at the scene, according to the broadcaster. The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and threatened to cut his own throut.

Sentinelle was put in place after the January 2015 terror attacks in Paris. The presence of troops from the security operation has been increasing after a series of terrorist attacks hit the French capital in November of the same year. In July 2016, 86 people were killed on the Promenade des Anglais by a terrorist driving a truck.

