Madrid Gives Catalonia Until October 16 to Clarify Situation Over Independence

The news comes after Spanish Prime minister Mariano Rajoy said earlier on Wednesday that the cabinet of ministers asked for clarification on the issue of autonomous region’s independence.

Also on Wednesday, the prime minister said that the “illegal referendum” has failed, adding that Catalan authorities lack the legitimacy to propose a unilateral declaration of independence. He underlined that the vote undermines our democracy, Spanish unity and the Statute of Catalonia.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has asked for the mandate to declare independence from Spain, saying millions of voters supported the idea. However, he said that the effect of the independence declaration was suspended to continue talks with Madrid. He also said Catalonia recognizes the need for dialogue between Barcelona and Madrid, and is ready for talks without preconditions.

The official results of the scandalous referendum showed that 90.18 percent, or more than 2.28 million voters, supported the secession of Catalonia from Spain, with a turnout exceeding 43 percent.

