Macron's Republique En Marche Party to Lead in June General Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France’s La Republique En March (REM, or Republic on the Move) party, founded by recently elected President Emmanuel Macron, is projected to win the majority of the seats in the country’s parliament, securing support of 27 percent of voters, a fresh poll showed Thursday.

According to the OpinionWay poll, The Republicans’ party and the National Front party are both projected to receive 20 percent of votes.

The level of support for the France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) stands at 14 percent, while the Socialist Party is set to receive 11 percent at election.

The parliamentary election in France will be held in two rounds, on June 11 and June 18.

