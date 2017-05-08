Macron Wins French Presidential Run-Off

Centrist Emmanuel Macron has won in the Sunday French presidential election with 66.06 percent of votes after 99.99 percent of all ballots counted, French Interior ministry data revealed.

Earlier the ministry reported that a total of 20.4 million voters cast their ballots for Macron.

Right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen though has gathered 33.94 percent of votes.

Le Pen has already congratulated her rival after the first results’ announcement.

The polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday. In the second round of the vote, two candidates faced each other: independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of “En Marche!” movement, who got 24 percent of the votes in the first round, and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who came second with 21 percent of the votes.

