Lugansk Militia Observes 'School Truce' With Ukraine in Donbass

LUHANSK (Sputnik) — Marochko noted that the Lugansk miitia strictly observes the “school truce,” unlike the Ukrainian forces, which have also agreed to adhere to the ceasefire regime.

The spokesman added that LPR troops avoided reacting to provocations but were ready to respond in case of gross violations by Ukrainian forces, pointing out that Ukrainian troops had intensified the work of sniper groups along the contact line in Donbass.

On Wednesday, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on a ceasefire dubbed the “school truce” from August 25 in connection with the beginning of the new academic year in the region.

The LPR spokesman also described an incident in which militias forced a Skywalker X8 Ukrainian army drone to land, citing the use of drones by the Ukrainian army as an example of Kiev’s unwillingness to stick to the Minsk accords on east Ukrainian settlement.

Ukraine’s authorities have been conducting a military operation in the country’s eastern regions since April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev. In February 2015, Kiev and the Donbas militias signed a ceasefire agreement but, despite the deal, both sides have been reporting violations of the ceasefire.

