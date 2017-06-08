London's Trafalgar Square Evacuated Over Suspicious Item

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Sun newspaper, the evacuation was carried out after a suspicious item was found in nearby Duncannon Street.

​Metropolitan police confirmed on Thursday that they were called to reports of a suspicious item in Charing Cross, adding that the incident was not considered terrorist-related.

