London's Trafalgar Square Evacuated Over Suspicious Item

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Sun newspaper, the evacuation was carried out after a suspicious item was found in nearby Duncannon Street.

— Kirsty CalvertAnsari (@kirstycalvert) 8 июня 2017 г.

​Metropolitan police confirmed on Thursday that they were called to reports of a suspicious item in Charing Cross, adding that the incident was not considered terrorist-related.

Police called to reports of a suspicious item in Charing Cross. Not being treated as terrorist related at this time. No injuries — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 8 июня 2017 г.​

Alert over at #TrafalgarSquare people allowed back right now — Gwenn Lainé (@gwenn_laine) 8 июня 2017 г.​

London’s Trafalgar Square has been cordoned off and evacuated, armed police/bomb squad moving in on ‘Suspicious Package’ Stay safe. <3 — Skorge 🦂 (@GearsofSkorge) 8 июня 2017 г.

© Sputnik/



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe