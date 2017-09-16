London's Fulham Broadway Subway Station Evacuated Amid Security Threat – Reports

0

The trains are running bypassing the station, according to local reports.

The District line’s Twitter account said that the station was closed due to “security alert.”

The Metropolitan police said the station will be reopened after the alert is lifted.

On Friday, an explosion, most likely involving an improvised explosive device, hit the tube station, causing passengers’ facial burns. London’s police said that they regarded the blast as a “terrorist incident.”

