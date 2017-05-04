Local Elections to Take Place in England, Wales, Scotland on Thursday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The voters will elect councilors from the UK parties to local councils in England, Scotland and Wales with a total of 4,851 council seats up for election.

Combined area mayoral elections will be held in six authorities, established in 2009, namely Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Tees Valley, West Midlands and West of England.

The local elections are expected to provide an insight into the parties’ rating before the general election scheduled for June 8.

