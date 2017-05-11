Latvia Creating Common Information System for Country's Law Enforcement Agencies

RIGA (Sputnik) — Latvia seeks to create a unified information system of law enforcement agencies by 2022, a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday.

The relevant decision was taken during the meeting of the Sejm’s (parliament) Defense, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee.

The Latvian authorities have already allocated $6.1 million for the initiative, while the project need a total sum amounting to over $13 million.

Currently the agencies exchange operational information on the basis of mutual trust at the level of the chiefs.

The new system would be regulated by special instructions, elaborated by the Cabinet.

