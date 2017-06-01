Kiev-led Troops Received Orders to Donbass Ceasefire for Next 24 Hours – HQ

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian military received an order banning the use of all types of weapons and ammunition for 24 hours, the press center of the headquarters of Kiev’s military operation in eastern Ukraine said Wednesday.

“On May 31, the leadership of the Ukrainian armed forces ordered commanders of all levels to prohibit the use of all types of weapons and ammunition from 00:00 hours on 01.06.2107 to 00.00 hours on 02.06.2017,” the press center said in its Facebook blog.

According to the press center, the Ukrainian side at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) confirms that the Ukrainian military from June 1 will adhere to the “silence regime” in Donbas.

“However, in the event of the enemy threatening the lives of servicemen, civilians, as well as attempts to alter the contact line, the Ukrainian armed forces will be ready to use weapons at any moment,” the press center added.

The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe