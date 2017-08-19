Kiev Adopts Energy Strategy Until 2035 Amid Severe Energy Crisis

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion underlined that the new strategy envisioned the large-scale reforms in the national energy sector.

“The government adopted Ukraine’s energy strategy ‘Security, energy efficiency, competitiveness’ for the period until 2035 … According to the document, the new structure of demand looks the following: nuclear energy will generate 50 percent of country’s energy, renewable sources – 25 percent, hydro energy —13 percent, while the rest will be covered by thermal power plants,” the statement said.

“Very ambitious goals are in the heart of our energy policy – a reduction of energy consumption in the economy in half before 2030, an increase in the Ukrainian production of both traditional and alternative energy sources,” the official said, as quoted in the statement.

The energy crisis in Ukraine started in late January, when a group of former participants of Kiev’s military operation in Donbas, including Ukrainian lawmakers, blocked some sections of freight railroad linked with areas in Donbas not controlled by Kiev. They claimed that any trade with the self-proclaimed republics was illegal, and all ongoing trade transportation meant smuggling. The blockade has led to a disruption in anthracite coal deliveries to Ukraine, forcing authorities to introduce emergency measures in the energy sector starting last February in order to save resources.

