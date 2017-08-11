Italian Interior Minister Vows Harsh Response to South Mafia Wars

ROME (Sputnik) — The minister said extra 192 militarized law enforcement units, as well as investigators, would be deployed to Apulia’s southern Foggia province. There will also be increased drone and video surveillance.

“The state’s response to the slaughter of defenseless innocent citizens will be tough,” Marco Minneti was quoted as saying by Italy’s ANSA news agency after a national security meeting.

The mafia assault happened Wednesday at an abandoned railway station in the town of San Marco. Gunmen travelling in a car reportedly opened fire on a vehicle carrying an alleged mafia boss and his relative, killing both men. Two brothers who happened to witness the ambush were chased down and murdered.

