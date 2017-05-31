It Is High Time to Establish Russia-France Counterterrorism Group – Russian MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the week, during their meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron expressed the intention to create a working group on countering terrorism.

“This is a very positive signal, the understanding of the necessity of joining efforts in the fight against terrorism is coming. The fact that the presidents of Russia and France made this decision is very well-timed and right,” Matvienko told reporters.

According to Matvienko, the sides are now working on the issue of the composition of this working group and its work regulations in practical terms.

Matvienko added that the establishment of a working group on combating terrorism would allow both legislators to coordinate their efforts not only on international platforms, but also to determine the role and place of Russian and French parliamentarians in this process, especially given the very constructive cooperation of the parliaments of the two countries.

