If You’re Happy And You Know It, Riot: Moroccan Football Fans Tear Into Paris

0

Fans of the Moroccan national football team partied in the streets of Paris after Morocco triumphed in the qualifying round of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia for the first time since 1998.

However, the festivities quickly spiraled out of control, prompting a swift intervention by local law enforcement.

© Photo: Youtube / Sputnik France

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Desecration of S... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian embassy in Bulgaria has sent a note demanding Sofia to thoroughly investigate the desecration of a monument in Plovdiv...
What's Behind Poland's Aspiration to Buy... The head of the Ministry of Defense of Poland, Antoni Macierewicz, discussed the purchase of the submarines with the French defense minister during h...
Without Russian Gas 'Prices Will Skyrocket, E... “Maybe the EC is not completely realistic, maybe gas production will decline and our imports will grow. I still believe that the EU declaration regar...
'Would You Take Me Back?' Neymar Reporte... Neymar Jr. "surprised" Barcelona players as he appeared at the club's training ground with his son David Lucca, according to the English edition of t...