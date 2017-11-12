If You’re Happy And You Know It, Riot: Moroccan Football Fans Tear Into Paris

Fans of the Moroccan national football team partied in the streets of Paris after Morocco triumphed in the qualifying round of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia for the first time since 1998.
However, the festivities quickly spiraled out of control, prompting a swift intervention by local law enforcement.
🆘‼️😯🔥 #France: Moroccans screaming on the #ChampsElysees in #Paris: “We’re home!” After #Morocco has reached the qualification for the World Cup. Pretty outrageous! pic.twitter.com/3G3ZlTitVG
— Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) 12 ноября 2017 г.
Merci les Marocains. #CIVMAR #Maroc pic.twitter.com/XUEIHxQag3
— Damien Rieu (@DamienRieu) 11 ноября 2017 г.
