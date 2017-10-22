Hundreds of People Remain in Tent Camp in Center of Ukrainian Capital (VIDEO)

KIEV (Sputnik) The chief of Kiev police Andrey Krischenko said on Saturday that the situation in Kiev was “calm,” despite the protesters remained in streets.

“One thousand police officers are currently [at the demonstration], around 250-300 people are currently in the tent camp,” he said.

Among those who participated in the demonstration were the members of the far-right National Corps and Svoboda political parties, as well as representatives of the center-right All-Ukrainian Union “Fatherland” led by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. In addition, members of the Movement of New Forces of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Odessa region’s governor and president of Georgia, also took part in the protest, which took place in front of the Ukrainian parliament.

​On Thursday, Ukrainian parliament started implementing some of the demands. In particular, a bill on cancellation of lawmakers’ immunity has been sent to the Constitutional Court.

Ukraine has been in a state of turmoil since the 2014 coup d’etat in the country that led to power Petro Poroshenko and his team. The new government has pledged to carry out reforms to tackle rampant corruption but so far the process has not been completed.

