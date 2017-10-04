Hundreds Gather Near Spanish Embassy in Paris to Support Catalan Independence

0

PARIS (Sputnik) — Hundreds of people, mainly representatives of the local Catalan diaspora and members of political and professional unions, have gathered in front of the Spanish Embassy in Paris to support the independence referendum in Catalonia and to protest against the actions of the Spanish police, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The protesters waved flags of Catalonia and held banners supporting the region’s independence from Spain, as well as supporting the ongoing Catalan general strike and condemning Spanish authorities. The protesters also criticized the position of the French authorities.

No clashes or incidents occurred during the protest.

On Sunday, Catalonia held the referendum on independence, which is considered illegal by the Spanish central government. Madrid did not recognize the legitimacy of the vote, sending police to Catalonia to shut down polling stations, which resulted in clashes with voters. The Catalan Health Department said that nearly 1,000 people sought medical help after the clashes. Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy said that in Catalonia there was “no referendum” on self-determination, but assured that the government was ready to conduct a dialogue within the regional authorities.

The French Foreign Ministry said Monday that Paris supported Spain’s unity and integrity, adding that Paris was confident in Spain’s democratic ability to hold a peaceful political dialogue within constitutional law.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Russia Considers EU Important Neighbor, Key Econom... "We consider the European Union an important neighbor and key economic partner… We reaffirm the importance of establishing sustainable con...
Switzerland Expects Mutual Investments' Growt... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Swiss business expects growth of mutual investments with Russia within the next three to five years,...
Half a Year Suspension of Russian TV Broadcaster C... VILNIUS (Sputnik) — The six-month restriction on the free reception of the Russian television channel TVCI in Lithuania ente...
Serbia, Russia Developing High-Tech, Space Coopera... BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The economic cooperation between Belgrade and Moscow is developing in different spheres, with high tech...