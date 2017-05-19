Greek Prime Minister Says Expects Lenders to Cut Debt in Deal on Bailout Reforms

ATHENS (Sputnik) — Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Thursday he expected Greece’s creditors to keep their end of the bargain and approve debt relief after its parliament adopted mandatory austerity reforms.

The measures requested by Greece’s EU creditors to cut pensions and raise taxes were forced through the legislature by the ruling coalition despite opposition from other parties.

“Greece has met the agreed requirements. The ball is in the creditors’ court… We expect and deserve that the eurogroup agrees at meeting next week to review the Greek national debt, which will be in correspondence with the sacrifice of the Greek people,” Tsipras told reporters after the voting.

Finance ministers from 19 euro countries will meet next Monday to assess Greece’s progress on austerity reforms that lenders have mandated to give more funds to Athens. The Greek government needs $8 billion to meet a debt repayment deadline in July.

A debt crisis hit the Greek economy in 2010. Since then, a number of international lenders, including EU institutions and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), agreed to provide Athens with several bailout packages in exchange for austerity reforms, which have been bitterly opposed by the country’s trade unions.

© Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe