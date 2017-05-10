Germany Targets North Korean Embassy in Berlin in Fresh Round of Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —Germany plans to tighten sanctions against North Korea amid the country’s unceasing nuclear “provocations,” local media reported Tuesday, citing the German Foreign Ministry.

Germany’s new sanctions will be primarily aimed at prohibiting foreign currency purchase in the Embassy of Pyongyang in Berlin, according to the information obtained by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, the NDR and the WDR broadcasters.

The Federal Foreign Office is currently working on the issue with the Chancellery, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Economic Affairs for prompt implementation of the measure, the media outlets said.

The proposed sanctions will also reportedly target the work of a hostel and a conference center located in the North Korean Embassy’s building in Berlin.

North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in recent months which are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution and seen as a threat by its neighbors Japan and South Korea and their allies.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe