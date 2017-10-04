German President Says Country Divided by 'Walls' of Misunderstanding

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Delivering a speech on the anniversary of German reunification, Steinmeier said the election showed “less visible walls without barbed wire and death strips,” hinder “our common ‘we’.”

The president explained that he was talking about the walls between “city and country, online and offline, poor and rich, old and young, walls, behind which one hardly knows anything about the other.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) won the election with 33 percent of votes in the worst result since 1949. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) of which Steinmeier is a member, came second with 20.5 percent of votes.

At the same time, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gained 12.6 percent of votes and has become the first far-right party to get into the German parliament in over half a century.

© Sputnik/
German federal election results

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 UK Introduces 15 Year Penalty for Repeatedly Viewi... The tightening of the law, which is in response to the increased frequency of terrorist attacks in the UK this year, applies ...
Hundreds Gather Near Spanish Embassy in Paris to S... PARIS (Sputnik) — Hundreds of people, mainly representatives of the local Catalan diaspora and members of political and prof...
Russia Considers EU Important Neighbor, Key Econom... "We consider the European Union an important neighbor and key economic partner… We reaffirm the importance of establishing sustainable con...
Switzerland Expects Mutual Investments' Growt... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Swiss business expects growth of mutual investments with Russia within the next three to five years,...