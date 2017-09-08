German Election Software Reportedly Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The PC Wahl software used for calculating results of elections in Germany can be hacked and the results of the vote thus can be manipulated, local media reported on Thursday.

The software was studied by 29-year-old IT scientist Martin Tschirsich from the federal state of Hesse, who found a number of vulnerabilities in PC Wahl, Die Zeit media outlet reported.

Moreover, he managed to find in the internet several passwords giving partial access to the program’s maintenance.

According to the Spiegel magazine, the software’s manufacturer had already denied the allegations that PC Wahl was vulnerable to cyberattacks. Local election authorities called the situation concerning but pointed out that the election results can be checked at any moment and there is no opportunity to manipulate the results of the vote.

Germany’s federal elections are slated for September 24, 2017. People will make a choice using voting papers but the results will be processed with the help of special software.

The western countries are concerned over the possible interference in the election process after the United States accused Russia of meddling in its last year’s presidential election. Moscow denied the accusations saying it had never tried to influence any elections in foreign states.

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 EU Commissioner Warns Daesh Terror Funding May Be ... BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — There is a possibility that amid defeats in Syria and Iraq, Daesh militants might transfer their financial r...
Catalonia Parliament Approves Law on Transition to... MADRID (Sputnik) — Catalonia’s parliament voted late Thursday in favor of a law on transition to independence tha...
Russian General Staff Chief Informs NATO About Mas... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov assured NATO Military Committee Chairman Petr Pavel that the Ru...
Spanish Party Head Calls Ukraine's Ban on Vis... SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — The fact that the Ukrainian authorities attempt to restrict European from visiting Crimea shows the dictat...