German CSU Denies Reports Seehofer to Step Down as Bavaria Premier

Markus Söder is expected to replace Horst Seehofer on his post within the CSU party, according to a report by Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Horst Seehofer as leader of CSU party Bavaria-based sister party of the federal Christian Democratic Union, might step down from his post of premier, the German media source reported.

According to the report, Markus Söder is expected to replace Horst Seehofer on his post, while the later will keep the party’s chairmanship.

A final decision is expected to be made on December 4.

DETAILS to FOLLOW