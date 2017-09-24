German AfD Party Asks Supporters to Register as Observers On Federal Election

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party called on its supporters to register as observers in Sunday’s federal election in Germany to prevent possible falsifications, Waldemar Birkle, an AfD candidate, told Sputnik on Sunday.

“Yes, we are concerned over possible falsifications during the elections. Because, unfortunately, very often after the election, sometimes earlier and sometimes a couple of years later, there are cases when an incorrect count of votes took place. In order to prevent this, we ask citizens to be present at the counting of votes,” Birkle said.

The local offices of the party have been given instructions to mobilize their supporters to observe the election, Birkle added.

On Sunday, over 88,000 polling stations opened in Germany at 8 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT). About 61.5 million voters are expected to cast ballots, choosing among six major parties. The first results are expected at around 6 p.m. local time later in the day, when the polls close.

