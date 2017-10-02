Georgian Opposition Party Rallies in Tbilisi, Calling for Dialogue With Russia

TBILISI (Sputnik) — The demonstration was held in the center of Tbilisi on Rustaveli Avenue. Representatives of the opposition party and their supporters put forward nine demands, including the demand to make the restoration of country’s territorial integrity the state priority, to begin a direct dialogue with Russia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, to launch a new Georgia-NATO-Russia dialogue format, to ban sale and lease of Georgian lands to foreigners and to abolish the first-past-the-post voting system, the Georgian First Channel reported.

“In front of the parliament building, there are 13 activists who will continue the hunger strike. Our other supporters will join them as well. The main demand of the action is the resignation of the government,” the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party leader Irma Inashvili told journalists.

According to Inashvili, the protests will continue in other major cities of the country.

According to local media, a Sunday protest in Tbilisi was attended by about 2,000 people.

Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. In August 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against South Ossetia and partially destroyed its capital. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia trying to protect local residents, many of whom had Russian citizenship. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the breakaway region.

On August 26, 2008, less than a month after a military conflict in South Ossetia, Russia’s then-President and incumbent Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed decrees on the recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia independence and establishing of diplomatic relations with both republics. Meanwhile, Georgia still considers the regions as part of its territory.

