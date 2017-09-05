Gabriel Says Putin’s Proposal on UN Peacekeepers in Donbass Should Be Supported

0

BERLIN (Sputnik) — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Tuesday that the opportunity provided by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s support of peacekeeper deployment in eastern Ukraine should be seized.

“Putin publicly offered what both of us [Gabriel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel] demanded from him for weeks and months and what he had previously rejected, namely a peacekeeping mission in the east of Ukraine to implement the ceasefire. If there really is a chance, one should take advantage of it. We need more, not less detente, this is our task,” Gabriel said.

Earlier in the day, Putin that he supports the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine in order to ensure the security of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission in the crisis-torn region of Donbass.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that it would hold consultations on the issue with the mission of Ukraine in New York, but refused to accept the presence of Russians in the peacekeeping mission

CC BY 2.0 / Ministério da Defesa / Peacekeepers

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Secret Data at Risk After Rise in Cyberattacks on ... Freedom of Information Act requests revealed there were 1,152 security breaches in 2016-17 as well as thousands more thwarted atte...
Ukraine Justice Ministry Receives Georgia's E... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukraine received Georgia’s search, detention and extradition request of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former governor o...
Celestial Super Nukes: Huge Asteroid Nearly Hits E... “It was discovered back in 1981, 36 years ago by a telescope in Australia. It is a near-Earth asteroid and because it is so large...
Brussels, London Fail to Reach Progress in Brexit ... BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — European Parliament Brexit Coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said on Monday that Brussels and London failed to rea...