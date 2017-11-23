French Court Releases Russian Senator Kerimov on Bail – Prosecutor

NICE (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Nice prosecutor Jean-Michel Pretre has told Sputnik that a French court had freed Russian Senator Suleiman Kerimov on bail and barred him from leaving France amid a tax evasion probe.

“He won’t be put in custody under certain conditions. He is to stay in the Alpes-Maritimes department, report to the police several times a week, pay 5 million euros in bail, hand over his passport and avoid any contacts with people I cannot name,” Pretre said.

Jean-Michel Pretre said that Kerimov was also wanted in connection to alleged money laundering charges.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Kerimov enjoys diplomatic immunity. The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note of protest to French authorities and summoned France’s charge d’affaires over his detention.

Meantime, a source in the Federation Council, familiar with the situation, has told Sputnik that Russian Federation Council lawmaker had entered France without a diplomatic passport, as he was not on a business trip.