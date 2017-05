PARIS (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Macron, the leader of En Marche! movement and former economy minister, won the second round of the French presidential election with 66.1 percent of the votes. His right-wing rival Marine Le Pen secured only 33.9 percent of the votes.

According to the Council, on May 14, outgoing French President Francois Hollande will delegate his powers to Macron.

