French Consider Jean-Luc Melenchon Likely Embodiment of 'Future of Left'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A BVA survey, released on Friday, found that 34 percent of the French now pinned their hopes on Melenchon, who ran for president earlier in the year, but did not make it past the first round, placing fourth with 19.6 percent of the vote.

However, 45 percent of the French found that the Socialist Party (PS), whose candidate Benoit Hamon garnered a mere 6.3 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential election, should not form any coalition. Only 23 percent thought that a coalition with La France Insoumise would be a good idea, while 15 percent backed rapprochement with the centrist La Republique en Marche! founded by incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.

Hamon was found to be the most promising PS member, with 38 percent of the party’s supporters backing him, while 25 percent supported former Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and 17 percent supported former President Francois Hollande.

Macron, who served as minister of the economy, industry and digital affairs in Hollande’s government, ran as an independent candidate, winning the second round of the presidential elections against right-wing Marine Le Pen.

The president’s new party, LREM, holds the majority of the seats in the country’s National Assembly.

