France Monitors Latest US Sanctions on Russia for Possible Consequences – Envoy

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France, along with its partners from the European Union and the G7 states, is attentively monitoring the new sanctions package, imposed by the United States on Russia, for possible repercussions, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told RIA Novosti.

“Currently, we are closely studying this issue with our G7 and EU partners to protect the interests of European, as well as French companies,” Bermann said.

The ambassador added that these sanctions may have an impact on businesses across Europe and, particularly, France, even though the restrictions had been implemented within the bilateral relations between Russia and the United States.

In early August, US President Donald Trump enacted the latest batch of anti-Russia sanctions. These measures counteract the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as the United States believes the project threatens the energy security of Ukraine and the European Union. The restrictions have prompted criticism from EU authorities, which said the sanctions were not in line with EU energy security interests.

CC BY-SA 3.0 / Webster / Palais Bourbon

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Anti-Russian Sanctions Inefficient – Cyprus Foreig... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EU policy of anti-Russia sanctions is inefficient and Brussels should exert efforts aimed at keeping Mosco...
'I Just Want to Go Home': German 'D... After running away from her home in Dresden, East Germany, last summer to join Daesh in Iraq, a German teenager — Linda...
Blast Rocks Central Lugansk in Eastern Ukraine According to preliminary information, the monument located near the Ukrainian Academic Music and Drama Theater has been blown up. Local...
Moscow Regrets Albania, Montenegro Backing EU Anti... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow regrets that Albania and Montenegro support anti-Russian sanctions Russia's Ambassador to Albania Alexander ...