France Monitors Latest US Sanctions on Russia for Possible Consequences – Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France, along with its partners from the European Union and the G7 states, is attentively monitoring the new sanctions package, imposed by the United States on Russia, for possible repercussions, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told RIA Novosti.

“Currently, we are closely studying this issue with our G7 and EU partners to protect the interests of European, as well as French companies,” Bermann said.

The ambassador added that these sanctions may have an impact on businesses across Europe and, particularly, France, even though the restrictions had been implemented within the bilateral relations between Russia and the United States.

In early August, US President Donald Trump enacted the latest batch of anti-Russia sanctions. These measures counteract the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as the United States believes the project threatens the energy security of Ukraine and the European Union. The restrictions have prompted criticism from EU authorities, which said the sanctions were not in line with EU energy security interests.

