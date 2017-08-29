France: Dijon Court Annuls Ban on Pork-Free Meals for Muslim Schoolchildren

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An administrative court in the French eastern city of Dijon has canceled a decision by local authorities in 2015 to ban pork-free options for Muslims at local school cafeterias made in the name of secularism.

The commune’s mayor Gilles Platret said that the mention “with” or “without” pork brought religious considerations into places where they were not meant to be. 

Two years later, the court ruled that such a decision did not prioritize the interests of children as required by the international convention on children’s rights.

Alternative pork-free menus have been offered in Chalon-sur-Saone since 1984.

According to French laws, a school is a secular place; no visible religious signs are allowed.

