Four Multinational Battlegroups in Baltic States 'Fully Operational' – NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It was stated that establishment of these multinational troops was a part of the alliance’s policy to boost its military presence in Eastern Europe, adopted at the 2016 Warsaw Summit.

“NATO’s four multinational battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are now fully operational. This milestone comes after the Canadian-led battlegroup based at Camp Adazi in Latvia became the fourth battlegroup to complete its Certification Exercise,” the press release read.

According to the statement, the battlegroups in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland are led by Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States respectively.

“These forces are a defensive and proportionate deterrent force, fully in line with NATO’s international commitments. They send a clear message that an attack on one Ally would be met by troops from across the Alliance,” the press release read.

On August 21-27, Canada-led multinational battlegroup held the Certification Exercise (CERTEX), military drills to confirm the troops interoperability, in Latvia’s Camp Adazi.

