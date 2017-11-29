Four Jailed Ex-Catalan Senior Officials Accept Spanish Rule Via Article 155

0

Imprisoned former vice-president of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras and three other jailed members of his ERC party are prepared to accept Madrid’s direct rule over their formerly autonomous region, their defense lawyer said on Tuesday.

The defendants hope that by accepting Madrid’s rule over the region, that they might be released from custody before the December 21 snap parliamentary vote.

The secession of Catalonia has triggered  political turmoil in Spain and prompted new elections.

READ MORE: About 200 Catalan Mayors Hold Rally in Brussels in Support of Puigdemont (VIDEO)

Former Catalan President Puigdemont was dismissed by Spanish President Rajoy after Catalonia declared independence amid its October 1 referendum, during which the majority of Catalans backed the community’s secession from Spain. The declaration led to Madrid invoking Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which introduced direct governance by Spanish authorities in Catalonia, and to the dissolution of the regional parliament. In turn, Puigdemont left the country for Belgium in late October. In early November, the Spanish authorities issued an arrest warrant for the Catalan politician and several of his supporters. They are accused of embezzling state funds, organizing an uprising, rebellion, and sedition. On November 17, the Brussels prosecutor’s office demanded that Puigdemont and the ministers be extradited to Spain.

Since the Catalan Independence Referendum in early October, Spain has been witnessing extensive political turmoil. After fleeing to Belgium, several Catalan officials agreed to abandon their secessionist hopes and accept direct rule under the Spanish government.

© Sputnik/ Elena Shesternina

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 The Murder of Yugoslavia As nobel-prize winning English playwright Harold Pinter described it: "The NATO action in Serbia had nothing to do with the fate of the Kosovan Alban...
Ukraine's Interior Minister: Minsk Agreements... KIEV (Sputnik) — According to Avakov, the new agreements should stipulate the full control of the Ukrainian-Russian border together with UN peacekeep...
Italy Planning to Double Goods Export to Russia�... PYATIGORSK (Sputnik) — Italy is thinking about doubling the export of its goods to Russia's North Caucasus region, which is now estimated at up to $4...
Coal Is So Last Season: Swedish Power Plant Is Run... Only in 2017, the power station has burned about 15 tons of discarded clothing from retail chain H&M in addition to some 400,000 tons of burned g...