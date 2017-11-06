Former PM Brown Reveals Truth About 'Granita Pact' Deal Not to Contest Blair

0

In his new book, titled My Life, Our Times which was released in late October, Brown reveals that “the Granita Pact” was not a pivotal meeting and that all the specifics were agreed upon beforehand.

“I always smile when commentators write that we hammered out a deal in the restaurant,” Sky News quoted extracts from Brown’s book as saying.

READ MORE: Tony Blair’s Every Public Utterance and Appearance Is an Insult to Justice

Many believe that during the talks in the now-defunct restaurant Granita in north London in May 1994, the two men stuck a deal stipulating that Brown would not run for the Labor leadership so that Blair had a better chance of a landslide victory.

