Former PM Brown Reveals Truth About 'Granita Pact' Deal Not to Contest Blair

In his new book, titled My Life, Our Times which was released in late October, Brown reveals that “the Granita Pact” was not a pivotal meeting and that all the specifics were agreed upon beforehand.

“I always smile when commentators write that we hammered out a deal in the restaurant,” Sky News quoted extracts from Brown’s book as saying.

Many believe that during the talks in the now-defunct restaurant Granita in north London in May 1994, the two men stuck a deal stipulating that Brown would not run for the Labor leadership so that Blair had a better chance of a landslide victory.